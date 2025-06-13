UWMC’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) stock is trading at the price of $4.25, a fall of -2.97% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -56.37% less than its 52-week high of $9.74 and 9.40% better than its 52-week low of $3.88.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, UWMC’s SMA-200 is $6.13.

It is also essential to consider UWMC stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.76 for the last year.UWMC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.18, resulting in an 14.01 price to cash per share for the period.

How does UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 19.49% of shares. A total of 306 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 60.48% of its stock and 75.12% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 15.11 shares that make 7.50% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 63.69 million.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 13.06 shares of UWMC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.48% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 55.04 million.

An overview of UWM Holdings Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) traded 4,991,867 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.20 and price change of +0.10. With the moving average of $4.41 and a price change of -1.55, about 5,134,651 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, UWMC’s 100-day average volume is 4,553,910 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.26 and a price change of -1.98.