Understanding SGBX stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s (SGBX) stock is trading at $0.69, marking a fall of -6.99% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -81.52% below its 52-week high of $3.75 and 130.93% above its 52-week low of $0.30.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SGBX’s SMA-200 is $0.7035.

As well, it is important to consider SGBX stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.38.

How does Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 38.00% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.61% of its stock and 10.67% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 75.86 shares that make 0.75% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 50087.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 41.75 shares of SGBX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.41% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 27564.0.

An overview of Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) traded 11,325,971 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8172 and price change of +0.2553. With the moving average of $0.5753 and a price change of +0.2700, about 4,760,886 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SGBX’s 100-day average volume is 3,212,546 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6008 and a price change of -0.1807.