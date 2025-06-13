Understanding BANL stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, CBL International Ltd’s (BANL) stock is trading at $0.89, marking a gain of 11.33% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -33.99% below its 52-week high of $1.35 and 62.02% above its 52-week low of $0.55.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BANL’s SMA-200 is $0.9710.

As well, it is important to consider BANL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.19.BANL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.78, resulting in an 13.69 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CBL International Ltd (BANL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

CBL International Ltd (NASDAQ: BANL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CBL International Ltd (BANL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 84.80% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.29% of its stock and 1.94% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 33.75 shares that make 0.12% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 29025.0.

The securities firm Corsair Capital Management, L.P. holds 17.0 shares of BANL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 14620.0.

An overview of CBL International Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CBL International Ltd (BANL) traded 1,406,146 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8685 and price change of -0.1095. With the moving average of $0.9245 and a price change of -0.1069, about 599,294 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BANL’s 100-day average volume is 321,547 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0184 and a price change of -0.2499.