Technical analysis of Evolus Inc (EOLS) stock chart patterns

While Evolus Inc has underperformed by -0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EOLS fell by -10.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.82 to $8.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.10% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on January 29, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for EOLS. Needham also rated EOLS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Barclays May 12, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on May 12, 2022, and set its price target from $8 to $10. Truist January 20, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EOLS, as published in its report on January 20, 2022. Mizuho’s report from May 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for EOLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Evolus Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -949.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EOLS is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a gain of 4.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.57, showing growth from the present price of $10.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EOLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evolus Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EOLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.38% at present.