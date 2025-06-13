Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has underperformed by -2.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNDM fell by -56.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.71 to $15.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.45% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TNDM. Citigroup also Downgraded TNDM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2025. Wells Fargo March 03, 2025d the rating to Equal Weight on March 03, 2025, and set its price target from $38 to $22. Bernstein February 28, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TNDM, as published in its report on February 28, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $45 for TNDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TNDM is registering an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.83%, with a gain of 1.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.85, showing growth from the present price of $20.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TNDM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 110.38% at present.