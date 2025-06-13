Snowflake Inc (SNOW) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Snowflake Inc has overperformed by 1.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNOW rose by 66.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $214.83 to $107.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.02% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, UBS Upgraded Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) to Buy. A report published by Monness Crespi & Hardt on May 22, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNOW. Macquarie also rated SNOW shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 02, 2025. Daiwa Securities Initiated an Buy rating on April 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $210. Monness Crespi & Hardt resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SNOW, as published in its report on February 27, 2025. BTIG Research’s report from February 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $220 for SNOW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Snowflake Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SNOW is recording an average volume of 4.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.03%, with a gain of 0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $230.18, showing growth from the present price of $211.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNOW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Snowflake Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

