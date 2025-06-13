Should investors be concerned about RKT’s high price-to-sales ratio?

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)’s stock is trading at $13.73 at the moment marking a fall of -3.00% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -32.11% less than their 52-week high of $20.23, and 44.28% over their 52-week low of $9.52.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RKT’s SMA-200 is $14.28.

Further, it is important to consider RKT stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 5.73.RKT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.53, resulting in an 19.23 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Rocket Companies Inc (RKT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.86% of shares. A total of 399 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 98.29% of its stock and 100.15% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Boston Partners holding total of 13.7 shares that make 9.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 186.52 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 12.79 shares of RKT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.45% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 174.12 million.

An overview of Rocket Companies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) traded 10,586,980 shares per day, with a moving average of $12.97 and price change of +1.04. With the moving average of $12.72 and a price change of -0.05, about 13,152,288 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RKT’s 100-day average volume is 10,228,766 shares, alongside a moving average of $13.04 and a price change of +1.84.