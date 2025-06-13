Should investors be concerned about AAON Inc (AAON)?

While AAON Inc has underperformed by -2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAON rose by 2.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $144.07 to $68.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.67% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2025, CJS Securities Upgraded AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) to Market Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 28, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for AAON. Sidoti also Downgraded AAON shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $111 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2024. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Neutral rating on July 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $100. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AAON, as published in its report on April 29, 2024. CJS Securities also rated the stock as ‘Market Outperform’.

Analysis of AAON Inc (AAON)

The current dividend for AAON investors is set at $0.36 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AAON Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AAON is recording an average volume of 783.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.53%, with a loss of -21.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $104.25, showing growth from the present price of $74.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AAON Inc Shares?

AAON Inc (AAON) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Building Products & Equipment market. When comparing AAON Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

