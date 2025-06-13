Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) requires closer examination

While Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has underperformed by -0.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMG fell by -6.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $93.90 to $45.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.66% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, Stifel Downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on April 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SMG. Truist also Upgraded SMG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 02, 2025. Stifel March 04, 2025d the rating to Buy on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $78 to $70. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SMG, as published in its report on December 09, 2024. Truist’s report from April 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $75 for SMG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Investors in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.64 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SMG is recording 1.41M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.98%, with a loss of -1.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.67, showing growth from the present price of $63.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Shares?

The Agricultural Inputs market is dominated by Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) based in the USA. When comparing Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 127.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.73%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

