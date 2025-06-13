Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Stellantis N.V (STLA) Aggressively

Currently, Stellantis N.V’s (STLA) stock is trading at $9.78, marking a fall of -3.31% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -54.39% below its 52-week high of $21.45 and 16.59% above its 52-week low of $8.39.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, STLA’s SMA-200 is $12.54.

As well, it is important to consider STLA stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.17.STLA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.33, resulting in an 0.73 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Stellantis N.V (STLA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Stellantis N.V (STLA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.49% of shares. A total of 894 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 51.72% of its stock and 69.42% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Bpifrance SA holding total of 192.7 shares that make 6.10% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.89 billion.

The securities firm Capital Research Global Investors holds 109.27 shares of STLA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.46% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.07 billion.

An overview of Stellantis N.V’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Stellantis N.V (STLA) traded 12,144,279 shares per day, with a moving average of $10.19 and price change of -0.91. With the moving average of $9.83 and a price change of -1.48, about 17,067,377 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, STLA’s 100-day average volume is 16,463,377 shares, alongside a moving average of $11.32 and a price change of -3.43.