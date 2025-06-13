Paramount Group Inc’s results are impressive

While Paramount Group Inc has overperformed by 2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGRE rose by 44.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.57 to $3.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.62% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Evercore ISI Upgraded Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) to Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for PGRE. Evercore ISI also Upgraded PGRE shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 18, 2024. BofA Securities November 13, 2023d the rating to Underperform on November 13, 2023, and set its price target from $5 to $4. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PGRE, as published in its report on March 01, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for PGRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

The current dividend for PGRE investors is set at $0.02 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Paramount Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PGRE is recording an average volume of 2.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.32%, with a gain of 4.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.19, showing decline from the present price of $6.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paramount Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PGRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.69% at present.