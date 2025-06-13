PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)’s stock decline to 8.52 per share

While PagSeguro Digital Ltd has underperformed by -6.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAGS fell by -28.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.82 to $6.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.16% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on January 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PAGS. Morgan Stanley September 05, 2024d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for PAGS, as published in its report on September 05, 2024. Goldman’s report from June 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for PAGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

It’s important to note that PAGS shareholders are currently getting $0.14 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.05%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PAGS is registering an average volume of 5.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.52%, with a loss of -3.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.81, showing growth from the present price of $8.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PagSeguro Digital Ltd Shares?

A giant in the Software – Infrastructure market, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) is based in the Brazil. When comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.16%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

