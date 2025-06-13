Olin Corp (OLN) shows promising results

While Olin Corp has underperformed by -3.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLN fell by -58.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.17 to $17.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.48% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OLN. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded OLN shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 04, 2025. Truist Initiated an Hold rating on January 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. BofA Securities January 14, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OLN, as published in its report on January 14, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from September 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for OLN shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Olin Corp (OLN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of OLN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Olin Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OLN is recording an average volume of 1.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a gain of 5.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.28, showing growth from the present price of $21.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olin Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Chemicals sector, Olin Corp (OLN) is based in the USA. When comparing Olin Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -96.99%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

