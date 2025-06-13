Observations on the Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Growth Curve

Currently, Coeur Mining Inc’s (CDE) stock is trading at $9.26, marking a gain of 0.54% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -4.44% below its 52-week high of $9.69 and 102.63% above its 52-week low of $4.57.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CDE’s SMA-200 is $6.51.

As well, it is important to consider CDE stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 5.00.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 88.90. CDE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.15, resulting in an 76.36 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Coeur Mining Inc (CDE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.10% of shares. A total of 532 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 77.70% of its stock and 78.56% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 64.0 shares that make 10.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 592.67 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 59.93 shares of CDE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.37% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 554.92 million.

An overview of Coeur Mining Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) traded 15,713,031 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.51 and price change of +1.90. With the moving average of $7.01 and a price change of +3.56, about 17,289,975 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CDE’s 100-day average volume is 19,127,463 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.57 and a price change of +2.94.