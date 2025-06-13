NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While NV5 Global Inc has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVEE rose by 1.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.14 to $14.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.97% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2023, William Blair started tracking NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ: NVEE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Maxim Group on May 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NVEE. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded NVEE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $127 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2022. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on March 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $115. Sidoti August 24, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NVEE, as published in its report on August 24, 2020. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NV5 Global Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NVEE has an average volume of 733.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.01%, with a gain of 2.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing growth from the present price of $22.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVEE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NV5 Global Inc Shares?

Engineering & Construction giant NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing NV5 Global Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.62%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

