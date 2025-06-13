NUKK’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Nukkleus Inc’s (NUKK) stock is trading at $16.06, marking a gain of 32.51% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -79.49% below its 52-week high of $78.32 and 1135.39% above its 52-week low of $1.30.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NUKK’s SMA-200 is $12.23.

As well, it is important to consider NUKK stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 128.49.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ: NUKK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Nukkleus Inc (NUKK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 40.30% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.32% of its stock and 3.88% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 38.78 shares that make 0.72% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.58 million.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 29.98 shares of NUKK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.56% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.45 million.

An overview of Nukkleus Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) traded 411,347 shares per day, with a moving average of $15.27 and price change of -1.03. With the moving average of $14.78 and a price change of +1.22, about 220,763 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NUKK’s 100-day average volume is 235,169 shares, alongside a moving average of $16.21 and a price change of -16.75.