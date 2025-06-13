Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While NovoCure Ltd has overperformed by 4.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVCR fell by -15.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.13 to $14.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.95% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2024, Evercore ISI Upgraded NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) to Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 16, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NVCR. JP Morgan also rated NVCR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 20, 2023. H.C. Wainwright August 28, 2023d the rating to Neutral on August 28, 2023, and set its price target from $85 to $25. Piper Sandler August 08, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for NVCR, as published in its report on August 08, 2023. SVB Securities’s report from August 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $51 for NVCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NovoCure Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NVCR is recording 1.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.17%, with a gain of 10.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.57, showing growth from the present price of $18.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NovoCure Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NVCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.15% at present.

Hot this week

Market

Introducing Our Rant Against SoFi Technologies Inc

0
SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Industry

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Stellantis N.V (STLA) Aggressively

0
Currently, Stellantis N.V's (STLA) stock is trading at $9.78,...
Finance

The Frontline Plc (FRO) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, Frontline Plc's (FRO) stock...
Companies

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)'s stock is trading at...
Market

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

0
Avantor Inc (AVTR)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...

Topics

Market

Introducing Our Rant Against SoFi Technologies Inc

0
SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Industry

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Stellantis N.V (STLA) Aggressively

0
Currently, Stellantis N.V's (STLA) stock is trading at $9.78,...
Finance

The Frontline Plc (FRO) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, Frontline Plc's (FRO) stock...
Companies

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)'s stock is trading at...
Market

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

0
Avantor Inc (AVTR)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...
Industry

Observations on the Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Growth Curve

0
Currently, Coeur Mining Inc's (CDE) stock is trading at...
Finance

Investors’ Faith in PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul

0
In the current trading session, PENN Entertainment Inc's (PENN)...
Companies

What Are the Chances of PEDEVCO Corp (PED) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
PEDEVCO Corp (PED)'s stock is trading at $0.79 at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

CompaniesIndustryFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Should investors be concerned about Mannkind Corp (MNKD)?
Next article
What is the investor’s view on Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Introducing Our Rant Against SoFi Technologies Inc

0
SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Right Now, Here’s How You Can Trade Stellantis N.V (STLA) Aggressively

0
Currently, Stellantis N.V's (STLA) stock is trading at $9.78,...

The Frontline Plc (FRO) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

0
In the current trading session, Frontline Plc's (FRO) stock...

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

0
Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)'s stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.