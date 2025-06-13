NCLH’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) stock is trading at $18.00, marking a fall of -3.85% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -38.55% below its 52-week high of $29.29 and 26.67% above its 52-week low of $14.21.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NCLH’s SMA-200 is $22.20.

As well, it is important to consider NCLH stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.85.NCLH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.63, resulting in an 43.62 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.41% of shares. A total of 891 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 80.56% of its stock and 80.89% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors holding total of 55.61 shares that make 12.45% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.01 billion.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 53.96 shares of NCLH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.08% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 978.04 million.

An overview of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) traded 13,028,872 shares per day, with a moving average of $18.37 and price change of -1.22. With the moving average of $17.60 and a price change of -1.63, about 15,713,606 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NCLH’s 100-day average volume is 14,300,590 shares, alongside a moving average of $20.51 and a price change of -9.17.