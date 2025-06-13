LUMN’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, Lumen Technologies Inc’s (LUMN) stock is trading at the price of $4.09, a fall of -2.50% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -60.36% less than its 52-week high of $10.33 and 322.10% better than its 52-week low of $0.97.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LUMN’s SMA-200 is $5.43.

It is also essential to consider LUMN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.32 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 4.13. LUMN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 14.52, resulting in an 2.21 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.13% of shares. A total of 681 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 71.40% of its stock and 77.72% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 149.48 shares that make 14.57% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 612.65 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 109.41 shares of LUMN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.66% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 448.4 million.

An overview of Lumen Technologies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) traded 11,313,173 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.00 and price change of -0.07. With the moving average of $3.81 and a price change of +0.09, about 11,320,665 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LUMN’s 100-day average volume is 12,886,229 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.31 and a price change of -1.38.