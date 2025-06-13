Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)’s results reveal risk

While Lightspeed Commerce Inc has underperformed by -4.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LSPD fell by -23.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.96 to $7.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.98% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Truist started tracking Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) recommending Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on April 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LSPD. BofA Securities also rated LSPD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 19, 2025. Barclays January 10, 2025d the rating to Equal Weight on January 10, 2025, and set its price target from $20 to $18. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LSPD, as published in its report on September 17, 2024. Jefferies’s report from May 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for LSPD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. TD Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.08%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LSPD has an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a gain of 1.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.83, showing growth from the present price of $11.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LSPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lightspeed Commerce Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

