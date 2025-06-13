Lemonade Inc (LMND) produces promising results

While Lemonade Inc has underperformed by -0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LMND rose by 166.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.85 to $14.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.83% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) to Underweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 20, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LMND. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded LMND shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 07, 2024. TD Cowen Initiated an Market Perform rating on January 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $17. Oppenheimer December 01, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for LMND, as published in its report on December 01, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $14 for LMND shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lemonade Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LMND is recording an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.48%, with a gain of 17.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.50, showing decline from the present price of $42.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LMND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lemonade Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

