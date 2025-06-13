Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) deserves deeper analysis

While Jack In The Box, Inc has underperformed by -1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JACK fell by -64.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.73 to $18.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.04% in the last 200 days.

On May 27, 2025, Truist Downgraded Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) to Hold. A report published by Northcoast on May 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for JACK. Stifel also Upgraded JACK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 28, 2025. Wedbush February 21, 2025d the rating to Neutral on February 21, 2025, and set its price target from $50 to $40. Northcoast November 14, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for JACK, as published in its report on November 14, 2024. Goldman’s report from June 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $55 for JACK shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JACK’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Jack In The Box, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JACK is recording an average volume of 972.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a gain of 0.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.19, showing growth from the present price of $19.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JACK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jack In The Box, Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 117.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

