Is NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) a good investment opportunity?

While NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV has overperformed by 2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAMS rose by 6.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.29 to $14.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, Stifel started tracking NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for NAMS. H.C. Wainwright also rated NAMS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 30, 2024. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for NAMS, as published in its report on March 14, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from January 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for NAMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 112.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NAMS is recording an average volume of 918.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a gain of 7.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.30, showing growth from the present price of $21.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

