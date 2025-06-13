Is it possible to buy Alignment Healthcare Inc(ALHC) shares at a good price now?

While Alignment Healthcare Inc has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALHC rose by 80.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.06 to $7.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.78% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2024, Stephens Upgraded Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) to Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 11, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for ALHC. BofA Securities also Upgraded ALHC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 30, 2024. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on May 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $10. Piper Sandler May 08, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ALHC, as published in its report on May 08, 2024. Barclays’s report from March 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for ALHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alignment Healthcare Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALHC is recording an average volume of 3.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a gain of 1.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.40, showing growth from the present price of $15.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alignment Healthcare Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

