Is ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While ECARX Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ECX rose by 62.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.25 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.68% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2025, UBS started tracking ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 22, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ECX.

Analysis of ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ECARX Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ECX is registering an average volume of 5.50M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.78, showing growth from the present price of $1.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ECX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ECARX Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 70.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

