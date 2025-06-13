Is DNUT’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT)’s stock is trading at $2.67 at the moment marking a fall of -2.26% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -78.96% less than their 52-week high of $12.68, and 3.42% over their 52-week low of $2.58.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DNUT’s SMA-200 is $8.08.

Further, it is important to consider DNUT stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.29.DNUT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.41, resulting in an 23.77 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 53.59% of shares. A total of 225 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 53.38% of its stock and 115.02% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Financial Markets holding total of 15.32 shares that make 8.97% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 40.87 million.

The securities firm Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC holds 11.99 shares of DNUT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.03% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 32.0 million.

An overview of Krispy Kreme Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) traded 2,888,769 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.94 and price change of -0.53. With the moving average of $3.59 and a price change of -2.27, about 4,874,386 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DNUT’s 100-day average volume is 4,100,414 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.38 and a price change of -5.93.