Is Applovin Corp (APP) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Applovin Corp has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APP rose by 373.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $525.15 to $60.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) to Overweight. A report published by FBN Securities on March 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for APP. The Benchmark Company also rated APP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $375 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on November 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $400. Daiwa Securities November 08, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for APP, as published in its report on November 08, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from October 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $200 for APP shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applovin Corp (APP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Applovin Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 287.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 8.01M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for APP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a loss of -8.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $484.14, showing growth from the present price of $380.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applovin Corp Shares?

The USA based company Applovin Corp (APP) is one of the biggest names in Advertising Agencies. When comparing Applovin Corp shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 68.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 148.11%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

