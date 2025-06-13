IQ’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

In the current trading session, iQIYI Inc ADR’s (IQ) stock is trading at the price of $1.72, a fall of -6.01% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -59.43% less than its 52-week high of $4.24 and 14.67% better than its 52-week low of $1.50.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, IQ’s SMA-200 is $2.1507.

It is also essential to consider IQ stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.23 for the last year.IQ’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.88, resulting in an 1.25 price to cash per share for the period.

How does iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.21% of shares. A total of 243 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 45.35% of its stock and 45.45% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC holding total of 26.91 shares that make 5.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 46.01 million.

The securities firm Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 23.62 shares of IQ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.47% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 40.39 million.

An overview of iQIYI Inc ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) traded 22,083,441 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.7290 and price change of -0.1900. With the moving average of $1.7917 and a price change of -0.4600, about 32,571,152 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, IQ’s 100-day average volume is 33,500,477 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.0266 and a price change of -0.2500.