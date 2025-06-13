Investors’ Faith in PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul

In the current trading session, PENN Entertainment Inc’s (PENN) stock is trading at the price of $15.98, a fall of -3.00% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -30.74% less than its 52-week high of $23.08 and 20.64% better than its 52-week low of $13.25.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PENN’s SMA-200 is $18.42.

It is also essential to consider PENN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.36 for the last year.PENN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.81, resulting in an 3.93 price to cash per share for the period.

How does PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.35% of shares. A total of 499 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 99.79% of its stock and 101.15% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 17.49 shares that make 11.59% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 279.73 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 16.25 shares of PENN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.76% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 259.82 million.

An overview of PENN Entertainment Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) traded 3,681,894 shares per day, with a moving average of $15.52 and price change of +0.13. With the moving average of $15.32 and a price change of -1.23, about 4,002,788 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PENN’s 100-day average volume is 3,961,326 shares, alongside a moving average of $17.36 and a price change of -4.71.