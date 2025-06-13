Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit undervalued

While CRISPR Therapeutics AG has underperformed by -0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRSP fell by -31.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.88 to $30.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.48% in the last 200 days.

On February 14, 2025, Evercore ISI Upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) to Outperform. A report published by TD Cowen on February 12, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CRSP. H.C. Wainwright also rated CRSP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 03, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 06, 2024, but set its price target from $88 to $84. Rodman & Renshaw initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRSP, as published in its report on August 02, 2024. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRSP is recording 2.13M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a gain of 7.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $77.21, showing growth from the present price of $41.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CRISPR Therapeutics AG Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

