Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INO fell by -78.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.33 to $1.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.28% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2024, Stephens started tracking Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 25, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for INO. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for INO, as published in its report on July 19, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -132.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INO is registering an average volume of 663.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.98%, with a loss of -1.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

INO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.18% at present.