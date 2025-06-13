How to interpret Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)’s stock chart patterns

While Verve Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV rose by 17.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.31 to $2.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.85% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) to Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 08, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VERV. Canaccord Genuity also rated VERV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2023. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Neutral rating on February 01, 2023, and assigned a price target of $21. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for VERV, as published in its report on December 15, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from October 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $48 for VERV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 479.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Verve Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.43M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VERV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a gain of 10.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verve Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

