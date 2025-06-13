How did Funko Inc (FNKO) fare last session?

While Funko Inc has underperformed by -0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FNKO fell by -46.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.65 to $3.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.75% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, Goldman Upgraded Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on April 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FNKO. Goldman also Downgraded FNKO shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 01, 2023. Jefferies January 12, 2023d the rating to Hold on January 12, 2023, and set its price target from $15 to $13. BofA Securities November 07, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FNKO, as published in its report on November 07, 2022. Truist’s report from November 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for FNKO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Funko Inc (FNKO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.57%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Funko Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FNKO is registering an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a gain of 17.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.83, showing growth from the present price of $5.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FNKO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Funko Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

