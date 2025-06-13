Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)’s stock price range in the last year

While Health Catalyst Inc has overperformed by 0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCAT fell by -40.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.24 to $3.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.12% in the last 200 days.

On April 09, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) to In-line. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HCAT. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for HCAT, as published in its report on January 03, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from December 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $11 for HCAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Health Catalyst Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 589.11K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HCAT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a gain of 3.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.45, showing growth from the present price of $3.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Health Catalyst Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

