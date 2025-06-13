Have you been able to find a good deal on Vir Biotechnology Inc’s shares?

While Vir Biotechnology Inc has underperformed by -0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIR fell by -53.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.45 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.85% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on September 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to 'Neutral' for VIR. JP Morgan also Upgraded VIR shares as 'Overweight', setting a target price of $34 on the company's shares in a report dated March 06, 2023. SVB Leerink's report from September 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for VIR shares, giving the stock a 'Outperform' rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as 'Underweight'.

Analysis of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -94.62%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Vir Biotechnology Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VIR is recording an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.41%, with a gain of 1.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.88, showing growth from the present price of $5.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vir Biotechnology Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

