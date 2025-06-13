GRRR underperforms with a -2.97 decrease in share price

While Gorilla Technology Group Inc has underperformed by -2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRRR rose by 413.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.15 to $2.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.13% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 96.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GRRR is recording 2.23M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.02%, with a gain of 7.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gorilla Technology Group Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

