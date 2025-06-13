Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) deserves closer scrutiny

While Garrett Motion Inc has overperformed by 2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTX rose by 16.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.09 to $7.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.06% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2021, BWS Financial started tracking Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

GTX currently pays a dividend of $0.12 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.04%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Garrett Motion Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.04M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.41%, with a gain of 3.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Garrett Motion Inc Shares?

The Switzerland based company Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) is one of the biggest names in Auto Parts. When comparing Garrett Motion Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.15%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.42% at present.