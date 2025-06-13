Experts predict GlycoMimetics Inc’s (GLYC) current quarter earnings growth rate

GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC)’s stock is trading at $0.16 at the moment marking a fall of -5.12% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -75.00% less than their 52-week high of $0.63, and 12.02% over their 52-week low of $0.14.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GLYC’s SMA-200 is $0.2453.

GLYC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.01, resulting in an 1.81 price to cash per share for the period.

How does GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.66% of shares. A total of 40 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 47.76% of its stock and 49.07% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is BVF Inc. holding total of 9.54 shares that make 14.79% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.52 million.

The securities firm Logos Global Management LP holds 5.4 shares of GLYC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.37% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.86 million.

An overview of GlycoMimetics Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) traded 4,980,855 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2114 and price change of -0.0924. With the moving average of $0.2229 and a price change of -0.0523, about 2,271,064 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GLYC’s 100-day average volume is 1,948,198 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2444 and a price change of -0.1055.