Examining Wix.com Ltd (WIX) stock is warranted

While Wix.com Ltd has underperformed by -0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WIX fell by -8.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $247.11 to $137.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.31% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) to Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WIX. Scotiabank also rated WIX shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 05, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Underweight rating on February 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $208. Raymond James January 21, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for WIX, as published in its report on January 21, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $276 for WIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wix.com Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WIX is recording 893.34K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.13%, with a gain of 0.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $222.57, showing growth from the present price of $154.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wix.com Ltd Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by Wix.com Ltd (WIX) based in the Israel. When comparing Wix.com Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 62.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 36.62%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

