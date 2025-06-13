Examining SABR’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Currently, Sabre Corp’s (SABR) stock is trading at $2.72, marking a fall of -5.38% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -41.14% below its 52-week high of $4.63 and 41.19% above its 52-week low of $1.93.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SABR’s SMA-200 is $3.27.

As well, it is important to consider SABR stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.35.

How does Sabre Corp (SABR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sabre Corp (SABR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.26% of shares. A total of 357 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 95.59% of its stock and 98.80% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 57.46 shares that make 14.82% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 156.58 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 41.8 shares of SABR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.78% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 113.89 million.

An overview of Sabre Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sabre Corp (SABR) traded 5,231,555 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.72 and price change of -0.18. With the moving average of $2.50 and a price change of +0.08, about 6,708,336 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SABR’s 100-day average volume is 5,764,962 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.02 and a price change of -0.62.