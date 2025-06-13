Examining PLAG’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Currently, Planet Green Holdings Corp’s (PLAG) stock is trading at $2.51, marking a gain of 0.60% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -54.62% below its 52-week high of $5.52 and 194.22% above its 52-week low of $0.85.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PLAG’s SMA-200 is $2.05.

As well, it is important to consider PLAG stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 3.02.PLAG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.67, resulting in an 15.86 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Planet Green Holdings Corp (PLAG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX: PLAG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Planet Green Holdings Corp (PLAG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 20.52% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.58% of its stock and 0.74% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP holding total of 16.27 shares that make 0.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 40339.0.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 16.2 shares of PLAG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.22% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 40176.0.

An overview of Planet Green Holdings Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Planet Green Holdings Corp (PLAG) traded 387,799 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.25 and price change of +1.28. With the moving average of $1.67 and a price change of +1.18, about 324,527 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PLAG’s 100-day average volume is 174,171 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.86 and a price change of +0.13.