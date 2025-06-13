Examining Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) more closely is necessary

While Arbor Realty Trust Inc has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABR fell by -21.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.94 to $8.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.44% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Wedbush on April 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ABR. Piper Sandler also Downgraded ABR shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 31, 2023. JP Morgan July 24, 2023d the rating to Underweight on July 24, 2023, and set its price target from $11.50 to $13.50. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ABR, as published in its report on June 02, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from April 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $11 for ABR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Investors in Arbor Realty Trust Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.59 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.83%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ABR is recording 3.97M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.62%, with a gain of 6.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.38, showing growth from the present price of $10.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arbor Realty Trust Inc Shares?

The REIT – Mortgage market is dominated by Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) based in the USA. When comparing Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -47.93%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ABR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.39% at present.