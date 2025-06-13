Entegris Inc (ENTG) deserves closer scrutiny

While Entegris Inc has overperformed by 1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTG fell by -39.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $147.57 to $60.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.03% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) to Buy. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on August 01, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ENTG. Mizuho also Upgraded ENTG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $143 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2024. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on March 01, 2024, and assigned a price target of $160. Mizuho February 20, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ENTG, as published in its report on February 20, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from February 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $150 for ENTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

It’s important to note that ENTG shareholders are currently getting $0.40 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Entegris Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ENTG is registering an average volume of 3.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a gain of 10.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.78, showing growth from the present price of $79.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entegris Inc Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, Entegris Inc (ENTG) is based in the USA. When comparing Entegris Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.67%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

