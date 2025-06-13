Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp has underperformed by -16.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DFLI fell by -95.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.00 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.65% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2025, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) to Neutral. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on May 23, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DFLI. ROTH MKM also rated DFLI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2023. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on January 11, 2023, and assigned a price target of $15. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DFLI, as published in its report on November 18, 2022. Stifel’s report from November 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for DFLI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.81%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3420.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 306.76K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DFLI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.38%, with a loss of -8.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DFLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

