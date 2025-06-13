Doximity Inc (DOCS) stock on the rise: An overview

While Doximity Inc has underperformed by -0.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCS rose by 92.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.21 to $25.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.38% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, BTIG Research Upgraded Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for DOCS. Leerink Partners also Upgraded DOCS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 07, 2025. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on December 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $55. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DOCS, as published in its report on December 04, 2024. Goldman’s report from November 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $58 for DOCS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Doximity Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DOCS is recording an average volume of 2.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.16%, with a loss of -0.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.42, showing growth from the present price of $56.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Doximity Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Health Information Services sector, Doximity Inc (DOCS) is based in the USA. When comparing Doximity Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 51.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 52.33%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

