Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Aurora Innovation Inc’s (NASDAQ:AUR) Sentiment Analysis

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -1.93% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.58. Its current price is -48.19% under its 52-week high of $10.77 and 157.14% more than its 52-week low of $2.17.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AUR’s SMA-200 is $6.41.

AUR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.51, resulting in an 8.51 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 27.70% of shares. A total of 419 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 71.40% of its stock and 98.76% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Uber Technologies, Inc holding total of 325.97 shares that make 22.98% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.81 billion.

The securities firm T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 213.66 shares of AUR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 15.06% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.19 billion.

An overview of Aurora Innovation Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) traded 20,230,061 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.99 and price change of -1.26. With the moving average of $6.43 and a price change of -1.59, about 20,793,750 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AUR’s 100-day average volume is 17,353,809 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.82 and a price change of -1.70.