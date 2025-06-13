Do investors need to be concerned about 908 Devices Inc (MASS)?

While 908 Devices Inc has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MASS rose by 15.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.38 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 99.82% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2024, Leerink Partners Downgraded 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) to Market Perform. A report published by Stephens on February 07, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for MASS. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MASS, as published in its report on January 12, 2021. Stifel’s report from January 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $65 for MASS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of 908 Devices Inc (MASS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of 908 Devices Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MASS is recording an average volume of 692.35K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.62%, with a gain of 7.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing decline from the present price of $7.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MASS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 908 Devices Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MASS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.92% at present.