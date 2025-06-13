Did Staar Surgical Co (STAA) perform well in the last session?

While Staar Surgical Co has underperformed by -0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STAA fell by -54.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.86 to $13.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.40% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ: STAA) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by William Blair on February 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for STAA. Mizuho also Downgraded STAA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 12, 2025. BTIG Research February 12, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for STAA, as published in its report on February 12, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $37 for STAA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Staar Surgical Co’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 915.57K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for STAA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.55%, with a gain of 0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.67, showing growth from the present price of $17.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Staar Surgical Co Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

