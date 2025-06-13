Did Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) perform well in the last session?

While Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACAD rose by 46.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.23 to $13.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.73% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) to Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on February 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ACAD. Guggenheim also Downgraded ACAD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 03, 2025. Morgan Stanley August 07, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ACAD, as published in its report on August 07, 2024. BMO Capital Markets’s report from June 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $31 for ACAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ACAD is recording 2.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.70%, with a gain of 1.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.16, showing growth from the present price of $21.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) based in the USA. When comparing Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.88%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

