Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Deckers Outdoor Corp has underperformed by -0.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DECK fell by -38.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $223.98 to $93.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.18% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) to Market Perform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on May 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for DECK. Evercore ISI also Downgraded DECK shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 23, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 21, 2025, but set its price target from $246 to $150. Raymond James April 10, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for DECK, as published in its report on April 10, 2025. Citigroup’s report from February 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $215 for DECK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Deckers Outdoor Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.51M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DECK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.44%, with a loss of -0.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $128.93, showing growth from the present price of $107.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DECK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Deckers Outdoor Corp Shares?

The USA based company Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) is one of the biggest names in Footwear & Accessories. When comparing Deckers Outdoor Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.08%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

